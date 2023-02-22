NASCAR schedule for Auto Club Speedway in Fontana

NASCAR wrapped up its always big opening weekend at Daytona and is now headed to the west coast for the second race weekend of the year. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series circuits will run this weekend at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. The Truck Series is off this weekend.

The weekend gets started with garage hours for both circuits on Friday. Saturday will feature Cup Series qualifying for the Pala Casino 400 and Xfinity Series qualifying for the Production Alliance Group 300. The Xfinity Series race will run Saturday evening with the green flag dropping at 5 p.m. ET. Cole Custer is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. He is also the defending race champion.

The Pala Casino 400 will run on Sunday, with the green flag getting things started at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending champion and pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +650 odds to win, and is followed by Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott at +800.

Below is the complete schedule for race week in Fontana. All times are ET.

Friday, Feb. 24

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series garage hours

6:30 p.m. — Cup Series garage hours

Saturday, Feb. 25

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series garage hours

11:30 a.m. — Cup Series garage hours

12:05 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

12:35 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

2:05 p.m. — Cup Series practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

2:50 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. — Production Alliance Group 300 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, Feb. 26

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series garage hours

2:45 p.m. — The Drivers Meeting

2:55 p.m. — Red Carpet Walk

3 p.m. — Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. — Pala Casino 400 — Fox, foxsports.com/live