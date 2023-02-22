Picks, predictions for Kentucky vs. Florida on Wednesday, February 22

The Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road for a matchup with the Florida Gators on Wednesday night from Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN.

My college hoops picks went 7-5 over the last 12 bets, and let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Kentucky vs. Florida odds

Spread: Kentucky -2.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -140, Florida +120

Kentucky (18-9, 9-5 SEC) followed a two-game losing streak with consecutive victories including Saturday’s 66-54 home win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Wildcats were led by Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace as both went for 16 points. CJ Fredrick missed three straight games, and Sahvir Wheeler has been out four contests. It remains to be seen whether either will be available. Kentucky rates 34th in KenPom with a 15th-rated offense in adjusted efficiency and 86th on the defensive end.

Florida (14-13, 7-7 SEC) lost four of its last five games including an 84-65 road loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. Riley Kugel led the Gators with a team-high 17 points as Florida played its first game without its best player Colin Castleton, who broke his hand. The Gators rate 54th overall in KenPom including 23rd in adjusted defensive efficiency, but they’re 129th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Kentucky -2.5

Even with a pair of Wildcats banged up, the absence of Castleton is the reason Kentucky will cover this number. The Gators’ big man shut down Tshiebwe earlier this month as last year’s national player of the year scored just four points on 2-14 shooting and fouled out. Tshiebwe will have his way down low and put up huge numbers as the Wildcats pull away on Wednesday night.