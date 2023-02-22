Picks, predictions for Syracuse vs. Clemson on Wednesday, February 22

The Clemson Tigers will return home for a matchup with the Syracuse Orange on Wednesday night from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ACC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Syracuse vs. Clemson odds

Spread: Clemson -5

Over/Under: 145

Moneyline: Clemson -205, Syracuse +175

Syracuse (16-11, 9-7 ACC) snapped a three-game winning streak on Saturday with a 77-55 home loss to the Duke Blue Devils. Joseph Girard III led all scorers with 21 points, knocking down 4-7 shots from beyond the arc. The Orange rate 98th overall in KenPom including 80th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 134th on the defensive end.

Clemson (19-8, 11-5 ACC) lost four of five games heading into Wednesday night including Saturday’s 83-73 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. PJ Hall scored a team-high 28 points, and nobody scored off the bench. Clemson rates 84th overall in KenPom including 104th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 69th defensively.

The Pick: Clemson -5

The Tigers may have removed themselves from the bubble after a loss to Louisville, which is about as bad as it gets for a team clinging on to NCAA Tournament hopes. Unless Clemson has totally given up on this season after this bad stretch of losses, it should be as motivated as possible to return to the home floor and come away with a victory. The Tigers are in must-win mode the rest of the season, and they’ll cover this number on Wednesday night.