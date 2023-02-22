Picks, predictions for Temple vs. Cincinnati on Wednesday, February 22

The Cincinnati Bearcats will return home for a matchup with the Temple Owls on Wednesday night from Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

My college basketball picks are 7-5 in the last 12 bets. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Temple vs. Cincinnati odds

Spread: Cincinnati -8

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Cincy -380, Temple +310

Temple (15-13, 9-6 AAC) lost four consecutive games before Sunday’s 76-53 home win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Damian Dunn went off for 24 points, shooting 9-13 from the floor and 4-5 from the three-point line. Leading scorer Khalif Battle missed the game for personal reasons, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be available. Temple rates 115th overall in KenPom including 140th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 113rd on the defensive end.

Cincinnati (18-10, 9-6 AAC) won two of its last three games including a 73-71 road win over the UCF Knights on Sunday. Landers Nolley II was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points on 8-13 shooting from the floor. The Bearcats will play their will play their fourth game without reserve guard Rob Phinisee and third-leading scorer Viktor Lakhin also missed three in a row, though his status is uncertain. Cincinnati rates 63rd overall in KenPom including 70th on the offensive end in adjusted efficiency and 68th defensively.

The Pick: Temple +8

The betting trends are going against each other, and this is a bit tricky not knowing whether a key contributor will be available on both sides. Cincinnati is 13-3 against the spread in its last 16 home games, while Temple is 5-2-1 ATS in its last eight on the road. This isn’t a great betting spot for either side so with this much uncertainty, let’s go with the Owls getting an eight-point head start.