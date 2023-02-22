Picks, predictions for Wake Forest vs. NC State on Wednesday, February 22

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and NC State Wolfpack will rematch their thriller from January as they face off in an ACC battle on Wednesday, February 22. The game will air on ESPN+ at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Wake Forest vs. NC State odds

Spread: N.C. State -6

Over/Under: 156.5

Moneyline: N.C. State -250, Wake Forest +210

Wake Forest (17-10, 9-7 ACC) had a solid three-game winning streak that included a victory over UNC, but they fell to Miami in their latest game. They are not currently projected to make the tournament at ESPN or CBS. The Deacons rank 79th overall at KenPom and 26th in adjusted offensive efficiency, putting up 78 points per game (44th in the nation). They have struggled to hold off opponents on the other end of the court, though.

NC State (21-7, 11-6 ACC) grabbed a big win over in-state rival UNC in their latest appearance and are projected to be in the 7-8 seed range come March. They’ve had an impressive run in the ACC thus far but have a tough slate to finish out the season. The Wolfpack ranks 43rd overall at KenPom and average 78.6 points per game (35th in the nation) and grab 11.7 rebounds per game (54th in the nation). They have won 10 home games in a row.

The Pick: NC State -6

The Wolfpack have performed very well at home this season, and as their high-scoring offense goes up against a very weak Wake defense, they should be able to take this one home early. Their offensive rebounding will help them control the pace of the game, and if they can continue to limit turnovers, this should be an automatic cover.