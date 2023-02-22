Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Wisconsin on Wednesday, February 22

The Wisconsin Badgers will host the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday night from the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Big Ten Network. My last 12 college hoops betting picks went 7-5, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin odds

Spread: Iowa -1

Over/Under: 139.5

Moneyline: Iowa -115, Wisconsin -105

Iowa (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) ended a two-game winning streak with an 80-60 road loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Sunday. Kris Murray led Iowa with 14 points but missed all six 3-pointers he attempted in the loss. The Hawkeyes rate 38th overall in KenPom, including fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency but 154th on the defensive end.

Wisconsin (15-11, 7-9 Big Ten) is coming off a 58-57 home loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday and shot just 33.3% from the floor. The Badgers were led by Jordan Davis, who scored 14 points off the bench in the loss. Wisconsin rates 70th in KenPom with a defense that is rated 28th in adjusted efficiency, but its offense is 155th.

The Pick: Under 139.5

These are two completely opposite teams. Iowa likes to go fast with an elite offense and very little defense, while Wisconsin is one of the slowest teams in the country with a horrible offense but a strong defense. The Badgers are getting close to must-win territory as a bubble team down the stretch. The defensive effort should be there and Wisconsin rates 350th in adjusted tempo. Long scoring droughts seem to happen every game with Wisconsin, and I’ll bet neither team reaches 70 points on Wednesday night.