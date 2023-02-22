Picks, predictions for Minnesota vs. Maryland on Wednesday, February 22

The Maryland Terrapins will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Wednesday night from XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland. The game will get started at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Minnesota vs. Maryland odds

Spread: Maryland -15.5

Over/Under: 130

Moneyline: Maryland -1600, Minnesota +850

Minnesota (7-18, 1-14 Big Ten) will bring a 10-game losing streak into this matchup after a 78-69 road loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday night. Jamison Battle scored a game-high 31 points on 11-20 shooting with six rebounds in the defeat. The Gophers rate 221st overall in KenPom including 283rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 152nd on the defensive end.

Maryland (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) came crashing down from the high of beating the then-No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers with a 70-66 overtime loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday. Julian Reese and Jahmir Young scored team highs with 16 points in the loss. The Terps rate 17th overall in KenPom including 24th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 44th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Maryland -15.5

This could not be a worse betting spot for Minnesota, which is playing in its third different stadium since Saturday. Leading scorer Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington are still working their way back from injuries, and fatigue will be a major issue and allow Maryland to pull away. The Terps are returning home after a bad loss, so they’ll be motivated to hit the floor and feel even more comfortable about their NCAA Tournament chances.