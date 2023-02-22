Picks, predictions for South Florida vs. UCF on Wednesday, February 22

The UCF Knights will host the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday night from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPNU.

My last 12 college hoops betting picks went 7-5 against the spread heading into Wednesday’s slate. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

South Florida vs. UCF odds

Spread: UCF -9

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: UCF -440, USF +330

South Florida (11-16, 4-10 AAC) lost three of its last four contests including an 84-66 road loss to the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday. Ryan Conwell led the Bulls with 20 points, knocking down 4-of-8 shots from beyond the arc. The Bulls rate 142nd overall in KenPom, including 141st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 165th on the defensive end.

UCF (15-11, 6-8 AAC) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss after falling short against the Cincinnati Bearcats 73-71 at home on Sunday. Michael Durr scored a team-high 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor in the loss. The Knights rate 56th overall in KenPom with an offense that is 84th in adjusted efficiency and 41st defensively.

The Pick: Over 141.5

The trends for both teams suggest the total will exceed oddsmakers’ expectations. The over cashed in all nine of USF’s road contests this season, and it hit in UCF’s last six home matchups. Root for points on Wednesday night.