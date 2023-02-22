Picks, predictions for Tulane vs. No. 1 Houston on Wednesday, February 22

The No. 1 Houston Cougars look to grab a second win over Tulane this season as they host the Green Wave in an AAC matchup on Wednesday, February 22. The game will air on ESPNU at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Tulane vs. Houston odds

Spread: Houston -15

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Houston -1600, Tulane +850

Tulane (17-7, 10-3 AAC) finds themselves on a five-game winning streak entering this matchup. They sit at second place in AAC standings behind the Cougars, and while they are not currently projected to make the NCAA tournament, they could work their way into the conversation with a win here. They rank 81st at KenPom and bring an explosive offense to the court, scoring 82.3 points per game (11th in the nation) at a 47% rate from the field (48th in the nation). They have struggled on defense this season.

Houston (25-2, 13-1 AAC) is the top-ranked team in the country and has dominated conference play. A likely No. 1 seed with a dog in the fight to be the top-ranked overall seed, Houston has it all. They rank first at KenPom and in the top 10 for both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They average 75.6 points (84th in the nation) while allowing 55.7 points per game (1st in the nation). Houston beat Tulane in New Orleans by 20 points earlier this season.

The Pick: Tulane +15

The Green Wave will be fighting on the road, and while Houston still likely wins this game, this spread is big enough that we may be able to count in the second-best team in the AAC to keep it somewhat close. Tulane’s fast-moving, high-scoring offense will meet its match in the Cougars’ defense, but I think the Green Wave covers here as they attempt to move into March conversations.