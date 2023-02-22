Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. South Carolina on Wednesday, February 22

The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide fight for a No. 1 seed amid legal controversy as they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in an SEC matchup on Wednesday, February 22. The game will air on ESPN2 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. South Carolina odds

Spread: Alabama -17

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Bama -1800, South Carolina +1000

Alabama (23-4, 13-1 SEC) enters this matchup as a heavy favorite. The Crimson Tide are ranked second overall at KenPom and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Projected to be a No. 1 seed in March, Bama bounced back from a loss to Tennessee with a win over Georgia in their latest game. They hold opposing teams to 37% shooting from the field (3rd in the nation) while putting up 83.4 points per game (6th in the nation). That domination on both ends of the court has catapulted the Tide to a historic season — one that may be derailed by off-court issues.

South Carolina (10-17, 3-11 SEC) has won two of their last three games in what has been an otherwise bad season, beating LSU in their latest appearance. Ranking 225th at KenPom, the Gamecocks average just 64.7 points per game on offense while allowing opponents to score 72.8 points a night.

The Pick: South Carolina +17

South Carolina has put together a late-season push in their last few games, and as they take the home court fresh off a big upset against a top team, they’re going to bring everything they’ve got. ‘Bama is 2-2 in their last four road games, and while I do believe they will win this, the Gamecocks may just be able to cover such a large spread here.