XFL injury report ahead of Week 2

XFL Week 2 is on the horizon, as there is a Thursday night game between the Seattle Sea Dragons and the St. Louis BattleHawks. There were a few injuries in Week 1 which may impact offensives in Week 2. We’ll take you through the more notable names for DFS and fantasy below.

St. Louis BattleHawks

Brian Hill, RB — Hill was able to practice in full on Tuesday, but is listed with a hamstring injury. This injury must be what kept him out for a portion of Week 1’s game. He returned and played well and with a full practice he should be good for Thursday night against the Sea Dragons.

Seattle Sea Dragons

Brenden Knox, RB — Knox is dealing with a hand injury, but was able to practice in full on Tuesday. He should be ready to face the BattleHawks in Week 2.

Blake Jackson, WR — Jackson was limited on Tuesday with a thumb injury and is currently considered questionable for Thursday night. He caught 8-of-11 targets for 51 yards in Week 1.

Houston Roughnecks

Travell Harris, WR — Harris did not practice on Tuesday, but the Roughnecks injury report doesn’t list why he didn’t practice. Maybe he was sick or had to go to his daughter’s recital? Hopefully we’ll know more soon. Harris was a big part of the Roughneck’s offense in Week 1, as he had 11 targets, catching 5 for 48 yards.

D.C. Defenders

Ryquell Armstead, RB — Armstead was limited with an ankle injury on Tuesady. It’s good that he was able to get a limited practice in to start the week. Armstead ran behind Abram Smith, but did receive the only RB target reception of the day for the Defenders. He has some upside in a RB-centric offense.

Vegas Vipers

Martavis Bryant, WR — Bryant didn’t practice on Tuesday due to an illness. As long as he can return to practice this week he should be okay for Week 2.

Deandre Torrey, RB — Torrey didn’t practice Tuesday due to an ankle injury. Torrey backed up Rod Smith and John Lovett in Week 1 and had three carries and one reception.

Cinque Sweeting, WR — Sweeting was limited on Tuesday with a shoulder injury. He had a strong Week 1, as he caught a 20 yard touchdown and was used as a runner twice.

Orlando Guardians

Stephen Guidry, WR — Guidry didn’t practice on Tuesday due to a concussion.