How the public is betting Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury midway through fight week

The boxing spotlight will be on Jake Paul once again this weekend. The YouTube personality and developing fighter will face Tommy Fury in a catch-weight bout that’s being classified as cruiserweight. The ESPN+ PPV card is scheduled for Sunday in Saudi Arabia, and the main event will get going sometime around 5 p.m. ET.

The betting public is backing Paul to win this fight. As of Wednesday morning, he has received 59.75% of bets, while Fury has received 40.25% of bets. More notably, Paul has received 85.5% of handle on the moneyline.

When odds opened at DraftKings Sportsbook, Paul was a -160 favorite and Fury was a +125 underdog. The line has since moved and Paul is now a -180 favorite while Fury is a +140 underdog. The favored fight outcome is a Paul decision at +180. A Paul stoppage or DQ win is +220 and a Fury stoppage or DQ win is +280. A Fury decision win is +500.

Paul enters the bout 6-0 with four wins by stoppage and two going to the cards. Fury is 8-0 with four wins by stoppage and four by decision. Paul has faced the more high profile fighters, but they have been a mix of social media personalities, NBA player Nate Robinson, and MMA fighters in Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Fury has faced some tomato cans in his eight bouts, but none was a particularly good boxer. His most recent fight saw him win on points against Daniel Bocianski, who was 10-1 entering the fight and had only fought in his native Poland ahead of the bout.