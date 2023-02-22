 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl champion Chad Henne joins Ross Tucker podcast to discuss retirement

The Chiefs backup QB is fresh off a ring and is headed toward retirement. He joined the Ross Tucker podcast to talk about his career.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Chad Henne of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their second Super Bowl win in the past four seasons, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57. Patrick Mahomes has another ring. Andy Reid got a second ship. But for backup QB Chad Henne, it was his first and perhaps last taste of glory. At least in the NFL. Henne joined the Ross Tucker Podcast to discuss his decision to retire after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win and what he’s planning to do post-NFL career.

Henne is stepping away from the game but leaves open the chance of returning if the right move presents itself.

The former Michigan QB discussed wanting to spend more time with family while also molding the youth in football camps. You can check out the full episode and subscribe to the podcast below.

