How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on February 22

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

We stand just 11 days away from the Revolution pay-per-view taking place on March 5 in San Francisco and the company is continuing to build towards that event. We’ll see the card come together even further on tonight’s show as well as a special announcement of sorts.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, February 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The main event of Revolution has been finalized as AEW World Champion MJF will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in a 60-man Iron Man match. Last week, the champ brought out wrestling veteran and longtime Danielson foe Christopher Daniels to talk about the challenger ahead of the ppv. The “Fallen Angel” immediately revealed that the champ paid him to talk bad about the challenger and instead did the opposite, stating that Danielson will emerge victorious. An angry MJF responded by putting Daniels in the Salt of the Earth before Danielson came down to make the save. We’ll hear more from the Danielson tonight.

AEW co-owner Tony Khan will appear on tonight’s show to make a special announcement. There hasn’t been any indication of what the announcement will be, but one can assume it will pertain to the pay-per-view with it being just over a week away. We’ll see what Khan will reveal this evening.

It was revealed last week that The Gunns will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a four-way match at Revolution. Former champs The Acclaimed invoked their rematch clause to grab one of the spots and the other two will be determined by two battle royals, one traditional and one casino. The traditional one will take place tonight while The Acclaimed will take on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty of The Firm in tag team action.

Last week, Christian Cage made his return where he attacked “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. Cage hasn’t been seen since last September, where he suffered a torn triceps and got put on the shelf for several months. We’ll gear from him tonight as he reheats his feud with his former protege.

Also on the show, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will defend his title against ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta. We’ll also get Jon Moxley battling Evil Uno just 11 days out from Mox faces Adam Page in a Texas Death match at Revolution.