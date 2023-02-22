How to watch Australia vs. India T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal on TV and live stream

Reigning T20 World Cup champions Australia will enter the semifinal round as huge favorites when they face India Thursday. This is a rematch of the 2020 T20 World Cup final, which saw Australia win by 85 runs. Australia enter this match with a perfect record in the group stage, while India suffered just one defeat at the hands of England.

The squads are largely unchanged from that 2020 encounter, with veterans still anchoring both units. India were unable to slow down Australia’s openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney in that 2020 final, so breaking that partnership will be key for Harmanpreet Kaur’s bowling unit. On the flip side, India’s openers struggles in their chase. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will need good days for India to pull off the upset.

Australia vs. India Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinal Info

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 8 a.m. ET

Channel: Willow TV

Livestream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Australia -525, India +360