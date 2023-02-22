Australia vs. India: Picks, predictions, how to watch Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal

We’ve got a rematch of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final in the semifinal round at the 2023 tournament, with defending champions Australia taking on India. Australia enter this match with an unbeaten record in the group stage, while India suffered one defeat against England.

Fans can catch all the action on Willow TV at 8 a.m. If you aren’t in front of a TV, you can livestream the match on willow.tv with a subscriber login. You can also livestream the match on ESPN+. Here’s all the information for the match, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia vs. India

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: Willow TV

Live stream: willow.tv, ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Australia: -525

India: +360

Moneyline pick: Australia -525

I don’t believe these teams are as far apart as the odds suggest. Australia were able to demolish India in 2020 and although the squads are almost the same from that encounter, it only takes one or two moments for things to go differently. The opening pairs for both sides will be key once again. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney were dominant in the 2020 final, while Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana struggled. India’s middle order is more experienced and prepared for this encounter.

The talent gap from 1-11 is too much to pick against Australia, but the odds are not favorable and it is tough to extract value from this contest on the betting front. The defending champions likely face a few bumps in this match, although they should get through to the final once again.