How to watch the 2023 Honda Classic via live online stream

While the 2023 Honda Classic might not have the star-studded lineup of some of the other stops on the PGA Tour, this weekend’s tournament should still provide plenty of entertainment at the difficult PGA National in Palm Beach Garden.
Notable golfers committed to the event include Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, among others. Im currently sits as the favorite to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds installed at +1000.
To watch the 2023 Honda Classic on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.
Live stream options for the 2023 Honda Classic are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.
Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2
Golf Channel
2:00-6:00 p.m., ET, Thursday and Friday
PGA Tour Live
6:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., ET, Thursday and Friday
Coverage schedule, Round 3
NBC
3:00-6:00 p.m., ET, Saturday
Golf Channel
1:00-3:00 p.m., ET, Saturday
PGA Tour Live
6:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., ET, Saturday
Coverage schedule, Final round
NBC
3:00-6:00 p.m., ET, Sunday
Golf Channel
1:00-3:00 p.m., ET, Sunday
PGA Tour Live
6:45-6:00 p.m., ET, Sunday
2023 Honda Classic Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sean O'Hair
|Ben Griffin
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Davis Riley
|Ben Taylor
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Fabián Gómez
|Mark Hubbard
|Henrik Norlander
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sung Kang
|Jason Dufner
|S.H. Kim
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Brian Stuard
|Rory Sabbatini
|Jonathan Byrd
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Joseph Bramlett
|Will Gordon
|Tyson Alexander
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jim Herman
|Andrew Landry
|Tyler Duncan
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|J.T. Poston
|Sepp Straka
|Aaron Wise
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Garrick Higgo
|Brian Gay
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Webb Simpson
|Shane Lowry
|Ryan Palmer
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Charley Hoffman
|Kramer Hickok
|Robby Shelton
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Billy Horschel
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Camilo Villegas
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|Ryan Armour
|Alex Noren
|7:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Ben Crane
|Adam Schenk
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Hayden Buckley
|Kevin Chappell
|8:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonas Blixt
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Zac Blair
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Greg Chalmers
|Chesson Hadley
|Max McGreevy
|8:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lingmerth
|S.Y. Noh
|Greyson Sigg
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Gligic
|Augusto Núñez
|Adrian Meronk
|8:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Carl Yuan
|Andrew Kozan
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Parker Coody
|8:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Paul Haley II
|Tyler Collet
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Harry Higgs
|Brandon Matthews
|Pierceson Coody
|8:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Novak
|Tano Goya
|Brett Drewitt
|11:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Arjun Atwal
|Matt Wallace
|11:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Denny McCarthy
|Hank Lebioda
|11:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Bill Haas
|Min Woo Lee
|11:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Scott Brown
|Lee Hodges
|12:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Peter Malnati
|Thomas Detry
|12:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Cody Gribble
|Cameron Percy
|12:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Zach Johnson
|Padraig Harrington
|Luke Donald
|12:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Robert Streb
|Richy Werenski
|12:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Sungjae Im
|Matt Kuchar
|12:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|J.B. Holmes
|Adam Long
|Chris Kirk
|12:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik van Rooyen
|Cam Davis
|Harris English
|12:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Danny Willett
|Doc Redman
|12:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Stroud
|Byeong Hun An
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|12:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Moore
|Kelly Kraft
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brandon Wu
|Callum Tarren
|1:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Matthias Schwab
|Justin Suh
|1:13 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Harrison Endycott
|Brent Grant
|Kevin Roy
|1:13 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Eric Cole
|Trevor Cone
|1:24 PM
|Tee No. 1
|MJ Daffue
|Vincent Norrman
|Ben Silverman
|1:24 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Anders Albertson
|Ryan Gerard
|1:35 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Erik Barnes
|Matti Schmid
|Curtis Thompson
|1:35 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Wu
|Trevor Werbylo
|Marcus Byrd
|1:46 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sam Stevens
|Nico Echavarria
|Trace Crowe
|1:46 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Carson Young
|Akshay Bhatia