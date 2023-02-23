How to watch the 2023 Honda Classic via live online stream

While the 2023 Honda Classic might not have the star-studded lineup of some of the other stops on the PGA Tour, this weekend’s tournament should still provide plenty of entertainment at the difficult PGA National in Palm Beach Garden.

Notable golfers committed to the event include Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, among others. Im currently sits as the favorite to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds installed at +1000.

To watch the 2023 Honda Classic on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Honda Classic are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2:00-6:00 p.m., ET, Thursday and Friday

6:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., ET, Thursday and Friday

Coverage schedule, Round 3



3:00-6:00 p.m., ET, Saturday

1:00-3:00 p.m., ET, Saturday

6:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m., ET, Saturday

Coverage schedule, Final round

3:00-6:00 p.m., ET, Sunday

1:00-3:00 p.m., ET, Sunday

6:45-6:00 p.m., ET, Sunday