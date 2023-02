Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Honda Classic

The 2023 Honda Classic continues on Friday, February 24 from PGA National Golf Club’s Champion Course. The field, which includes Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, and Shane Lowry, is not as strong as the fields that we’ve seen over the past few weeks at elevated events. Im entered the tournament as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Marquee and featured groups on ESPN+

7:23 AM Tee No. 10: Zach Johnson, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald

7:34 AM Tee No. 10: Adam Svensson, Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar

7:45 AM Tee No. 10: Erik van Rooyen, Cam Davis, Harris English

12:18 PM Tee No. 1: J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Aaron Wise

12:29 PM Tee No. 1: Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry, Ryan Palmer

12:40 PM Tee No. 1: Billy Horschel, Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Honda Classic on Friday.