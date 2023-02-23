Manchester United vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch Europa League match

Manchester United and Barcelona square off in Europa League play with the teams level after the first leg in their elimination round 2-2. The winner of this match will advance to the Round of 16, while the loser goes home.

Harry Maguire, Antony and Anthony Martial are doubtful to play for Man United. Barcelona will be without Pedri, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele but Sergio Busquets should be back in the mix.

Let’s take a closer look at Thursday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Manchester United v. Barcelona

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester United: +125

Draw: +260

Barcelona: +215

Moneyline pick: Manchester United +125

Even with Busquets coming back, Barcelona are severely depleted in the middle of the pitch. With Dembele out, Man United can concentrate their defensive efforts on Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona’s defense has been exceptional in domestic play but Marcus Rashford is on a bit of a heater right now. It’s hard to see the Catalan back line slowing him down.

Man United are -160 to advance from this fixture if it goes into extra time or penalties but the Premier League club should be able to get the job done at home in regular time. At +125, they offer strong value given their current form and Barcelona’s absences in the midfield.