2023 XFL full Week 2 schedule

The XFL had a successful first weekend. Week 2 of the XFL regular season will start on Thursday, February 23, and see every team in action, with the St. Louis Battlehawks facing the Seattle Sea Dragons at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 23 on FX.

All of the Week 1 games were exciting, and we got to see some of the unique XFL rules in play. The Battlehawks were down 15-3 against the San Antonio Brahmas with a minute and a half left. They scored a touchdown and converted a 3-point conversion to then be down three points. St. Louis didn't go for an onside kick and instead elected to try for a 4th and 15 from their own 25, which was converted, giving them possession of the ball again. Quarterback A.J. McCarron then found Austin Porehl for a touchdown with 16 seconds left to go up 18 to 15.

The other results in Week 1 saw the Arlington Renegades beat the Vegas Vipers, the Houston Roughnecks took down the Orlando Guardians, and the D.C. Defenders held on late against the Seattle Sea Dragons.

Week 2 XFL schedule

Thursday, February 23

9:00 PM ET — St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons, FX

Saturday, February 25

7:00 PM ET — D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers, FX

Sunday, February 26

4:00 PM ET — San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians, ESPN

7:00 PM ET — Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, ESPN2