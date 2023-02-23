How to watch the XFL in Week 2

Week 1 of the XFL’s 2023 regular season was successful. We saw some of the unique rules in the XFL being demonstrated successfully, and each game was entertaining. Week 2 of the XFL season will begin on Thursday, February 23.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons

The Battlehawks are coming off a big win over the San Antonio Brahmas. They were down 15-3 with a minute and a half left in the game and used XFL-specific rules with a three-point conversion and converting a 4th and 15 instead of an onside kick to retain possession. They scored another touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game to win. The Sea Dragons fell short against the D.C. Defenders and want to bounce back.

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream

Date: Thursday, February 23

Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -155, Battlehawks +135

D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers

The D.C. Defenders picked up a win over the Seattle Sea Dragons. They continued to prove their fans set the bar in the XFL from how interactive they are and their skills in setting up beer snakes, and their passion when they are taken away. Despite a strong start in the first half, the Vipers lost against the Arlington Renegades in Week 1.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: FX/ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: FX Live Stream, ESPN+

Date: Saturday, February 25

Announcers: TBD

Location: Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada

Moneyline: Vipers -155, Defenders +135

San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians

The Brahmas were on the wrong side of the comeback by the Battlehawks. Quarterback Jack Coan finished 25 of 36 passing for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Guardians had to bench quarterback Paxton Lynch and lost 33 to 12 to the Houston Roughnecks.

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Date: Sunday, February 26

Announcers: TBD

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Moneyline: Brahmas -170, Guardians +145

Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks

The Renegades were able to make quite the halftime adjustment. They went into half down 14-3 but came back in the second half to seal the 22-20 win. Their defense was the difference, as they had two pick-sixes in the victory. The Roughnecks easily handled the Guardians in a 33-12 win. Quarterback Brandon Silvers finished 26 of 42 for 272 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Date: Sunday, February 26

Announcers: TBD

Location: TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas

Moneyline: Roughnecks -180, Renegades +155