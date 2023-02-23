How to watch St. Louis BattleHawks at Seattle Sea Dragons on Thursday night

Week 2 of the XFL season will begin on Thursday, February 23. The first week of the season saw four competitive games and a showcase of the unique rules to the XFL. There are only a few Thursday games in the 2023 season, and we will see one in Week 2 as the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Seattle Sea Dragons.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons

The Battlehawks are coming off a big win over the San Antonio Brahmas. They were down 15-3 with a minute and a half left in the game and used XFL-specific rules with a three-point conversion and converting a 4th and 15 instead of an onside kick to retain possession. They scored another touchdown with 16 seconds left in the game to win. The Sea Dragons fell short against the D.C. Defenders and want to bounce back. Wide receiver Josh Gordon had six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in his debut with Seattle.

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream

Date: Thursday, February 23

Location: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -155, Battlehawks +135