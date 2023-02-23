Betting St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons against the spread in XFL Week 2

The XFL is coming off a successful week and is heading into Week 2. In one of the few Thursday night games of the XFL regular season, the St. Louis Battlehawks will face the Seattle Sea Dragons. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 9 p.m. ET with the game airing on FX.

XFL Week 2 prediction: Battlehawks vs. Sea Dragons spread pick

The Seattle is the 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 36.5. The Sea Dragons have -155 moneyline odds, while the Battlehawks are installed as the +135 favorite.

Final pick: Sea Dragons -3

Seattle is coming off a loss to the D.C. Defenders. Their offense got off to a strong start scoring nine points in the first quarter, including a touchdown to wide receiver Josh Gordon. Their defense fell apart in the fourth quarter when it mattered and resulted in the loss. St. Louis took advantage of the XFL rules for when you are down late in the game. The Battlehawks got the ball with 2:52 left in the game, down 15-3, and were able to come back and win.

First-game jitters should be gone. The Seattle offense should be able to make some corrections and take pressure off Gordon and quarterback Ben DiNucci as well as the defense. St, Louis certainly earned respect with their comeback, but the defense had many concerns about being down that much to the San Antonio Brahmas. The Sea Dragons should bounce back at home and cover.