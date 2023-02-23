Will Jamel Dean be franchised by the Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have several parts of their team to address in the 2023 off-season. The biggest is trying to find a quarterback after Tom Brady retired for the second time. The defense is also set to take a hit as LB Lavonte David, CB Jamel Dean and S Mike Edwards are also due to become free agents. Dean played 78.9% of the team’s defensive snaps and started opposite Carlton Davis III.

Dean was drafted in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has played in at least 13 games each season and hits free agency with 193 total tackles, seven interceptions and 41 passes defended in 57 career games. This will be the first time that the corner has tested free agency.

NFL teams were able to start tagging players starting on Tuesday, February 21st, with a deadline of March 7th.

Will Jamel Dean receive the franchise tag in 2023?

If Tampa Bay decides to tag Dean, it would cost them $18,140,000 for either franchise tag or $15,791,000 if they decided to use the transition tag. General manager Jason Licht will have to work some magic with the salary cap, but they likely don’t have the money to spend on Dean unless it is on a long-term deal. Dean should be able to find a better deal elsewhere, so shouldn't be tagged by the Bucs.