Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, February 23

The NBA’s back. After going on a week-long hiatus for the All-Star break, the Association’s best and brightest return Thursday as a part of a loaded nine-game slate. That said, such a loaded slate means it could be difficult to find prop bets that stand out. Here’s a few we like for today, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bojan Bogdanovic over 22.5 points vs. Magic (-115)

While the Pistons are going to be playing out the string over the rest of the second half, they’re opening the second half against a Magic team that struggles to defend on the perimeter. Orlando has given up an average of 22.1 points per game to small forwards this season. While Bogdanović only scored 14 points against the Magic in his matchup against them earlier this year, he went over this line in his final three games before the All-Star break, and should be refreshed after the week off.

Nikola Jokic over 35.5 points + rebounds against Cavaliers (-155)

When Jokic faced off against the Cavaliers earlier this year, the two-time MVP turned in another signature performance, recording a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. That said, the Nuggets offense could be a little comprised today due to the absences of Aaron Gordon and Zeke Nnaji, which could lead to less assist opportunities for the Joker. Those absences could still help him on the boards, however, as Gordon and Nnaji are both solid rebounders.

Domantas Sabonis over 20.5 points against Trail Blazers (+100)

Like Bogdanović, Sabonis enters the second half of the season with a tantalizing matchup as Portland gives up an average of 27.2 points per game to centers, which is the worst mark in the league. Sabonis cleared 20 points in his final two games before the All-Star break, and should be eager to put up big numbers as the Kings make their push towards a playoff spot.