NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 23

The NBA is back. After a week-long hiatus for the All-Star break, the Association returns in full force tonight with a loaded nine-game slate that has plenty of DFS value potential. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic, $4,700

After missing the final two games before the All-Star break with a wrist injury, Anthony will suit up tonight against the Pistons and could be in line for a big game. In his final five games before the break, Anthony was averaging 12.4 points per game, 5.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He should be in a good spot to stuff the stat sheet against the Pistons.

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans, $3,500

The MVP of the Rising Stars Game, Alvarado has been in and out of the Pelicans starting lineup this year. That shuffling hasn’t stopped him from becoming a strong DFS play, however, as he’s averaging 19.3 DKFP per game this year thanks to his ability to impact all parts of the game. He should do well against a depleted second unit for the Raptors.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics, $4,900

Horford enters the second half with a strong matchup against a Pacers team that has struggled against size all season. After missing some matchups in February with knee inflammation, Horford went over 10 points in his final two games before the All-Star break. The last time he faced off against the Pacers, Horford tallied six points, six rebounds and four assists.