Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. 76ers on Thursday

The NBA’s first night back since the All-Star break features a battle of contenders with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) traveling to face the Philadelphia 76ers (38-19) at the Wells Fargo Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. This marks the second time these two have faced off this season, with Memphis securing a close 117-109 win back in December.

On the injury front, the Grizzlies will be without Steven Adams, who is projected to miss three to five weeks with a PCL sprain in his right knee. Luke Kennard is reportedly dealing with an illness and will also be out for Thursday. The injury report is relatively clean for Philadelphia, with only Furkan Korkmaz listed as questionable due to a personal matter.

The 76ers are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total sitting at 229.5. On the moneyline, Philadelphia is -175 while the Grizzlies are +150.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -4

These two teams were on opposite ends of the spectrum heading into the All-Star break, with Memphis sporting a spotty 4-6 record through their last 10 games while Philadelphia boasted a strong 7-3 mark in the same time span. Those trends carry over into their record against the spread, with the 76ers sitting at 20-10-1 when at home, whereas the Grizzlies are 9-18-1 on the road. Memphis has great depth, but I think the absence of Adams will allow Joel Embiid to have his way in the paint. Take the home favorites in this one.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

The total finished at 226 when these two teams last met, as Thursday’s matchup features two top 10 teams in opponent scoring. Both limit their opponents to under 115 PPG, with Philadelphia ranking as the third-best scoring defense in the league. The Grizzlies' road woes also have me concerned, as they are just 11-17 away from home court with 16 of those 28 road games finishing under. I think we see a low-scoring affair with some top-notch defense on display in this head-to-head.