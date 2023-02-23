Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Lakers on Thursday

The NBA returns from its All-Star break with a nine-game slate that features the Golden State Warriors (29-29) traveling to face the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32) at crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET with the game featured as the latter half of TNT’s doubleheader.

Golden State continues to remain undermanned as Andrew Wiggins is listed as doubtful due to a personal matter. Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, and Andre Iguodala are all ruled out. For Los Angeles, LeBron James remains questionable with a hand injury.

The Lakers are 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total sitting at 238. Los Angeles is a -225 moneyline favorite with Golden State set as +190 underdogs.

Warriors vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers -5.5

It will be extremely difficult for the defending champs to come away with a win in the absence of both Wiggins and Curry, who are two key members of their starting five rotation. The influential factor has to be Golden State’s porous record on the road, as they are just 7-22 away from Chase Center. The new-look Lakers featuring D’Angelo Russell eked out a 109-103 win the last time these two met, and should be equipped to pick up another victory on their home court.

Over/Under: Over 238

Wiggins’ absence deals a blow to the Warriors' perimeter defense, although granted they were already one of the league’s worst defenses this season. Golden State allows an average of 118.5 PPG to their opponents, which ranks 27th in the NBA. Even though it was a tightly contested affair when these teams last met in San Francisco, I expect this new-look Lakers roster to display strong chemistry when they host Golden State. Additionally, 22 of the Warriors’ 29 road games have finished over, likely a result of their struggling scoring defense.