Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Kings on Thursday

The NBA returns from the All-Star break with a nine-game slate on Thursday night, featuring the Portland Trail Blazers (28-30) traveling to face the Sacramento Kings (32-25) at Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and will mark the second meeting between these two teams since the season opener. Back in October, Portland walked away with a 115-108 win on the road.

For the Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant is listed as questionable as he remains in concussion protocol, while both Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic remain out for Thursday’s contest. Sacramento has a relatively clean injury report, with Malik Monk probable to return after missing the last two contests with an ankle injury.

The Kings are 5.5-point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 239.5. Sacramento is a -215 moneyline favorite while Portland is a +185 road underdog.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -5.5

Sacramento may be just 14-14-1 versus the spread when playing at Golden 1 Center, but I like their chances in this matchup given that Portland will be undermanned. The absence of Simons and Nurkic should allow the De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis duo to make easy work in the pick-and-roll, and it’s hard to believe Damian Lillard can win this matchup on his shoulders alone. The Trail Blazers are also .500 versus the spread when on the road, so while they may keep it close throughout, in the end, Sacramento should get the home win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 239.5

This matchup features two of the more susceptible teams in the league on defense, as they both rank in the bottom-15 in points allowed. The Trail Blazers give up an average of 115.0 PPG while the Kings rank 23rd with 117.2 PPG surrendered. Portland should have fits in hoping to contain Sacramento’s top-ranked scoring offense, but given that the Kings cannot replicate the same success on the opposite end of the court, I expect a high-scoring affair to ensue. 18 of the Kings’ 29 home games this season has finished over, and expect another one to be added at the conclusion of Thursday night’s contest.