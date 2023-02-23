Picks, predictions for USC vs. Colorado on Thursday, February 23

The USC Trojans will hit the road for a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night from CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN2.

My college hoops picks went 6-0 last night, so let’s keep it going into Thursday. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

USC vs. Colorado odds

Spread: Colorado -2.5

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Colorado -140, USC +120

USC (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) will look to extend its winning streak to three games including Saturday’s 85-75 home victory over the Stanford Cardinal. Boogie Ellis went off for 33 points on 9-of-16 shooting including 6-of-10 from long range with seven assists in the victory. Defensive stopper Joshua Morgan will play his second game back from injury after missing four contests with an ankle issue. The Trojans rate 48th overall in KenPom with an adjusted offensive efficiency that checks in at 49th, and the defense is 58th.

Colorado (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) lost two of three games including Saturday’s 78-68 road defeat against the Arizona Wildcats. Tristan da Silva scored a team-high 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the loss. The Buffaloes will play their fifth straight game without J’Vonne Hadley in the lineup as the team’s third-leading scorer and top rebounder will miss the rest of the season. Colorado rates 52nd overall in KenPom including 18th in adjusted defensive efficiency and 139th on the offensive end.

The Pick: Colorado -2.5

The Buffaloes have one of the top defenses in the Pac-12 with a horrible offense, but there is a lot to like about this betting spot for Colorado. It’s playing at home for the first time since February 5th, and the Buffaloes are 11-2 straight up at the CU Events Center. Colorado lost in this matchup 68-61 in January, so this is also a solid revenge spot to side with the Buffaloes. On the other side, the Trojans lost five of their last six road contests. USC needs wins to improve its chances at reaching the NCAA Tournament, but the Trojans are tough to trust away from home.