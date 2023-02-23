Picks, predictions for Michigan vs. Rutgers on Thursday, February 23

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights look to pull away from a packed middle of Big Ten conference standings as they host the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, February 23. The game will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan vs. Rutgers odds

Spread: Rutgers -6

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: Rutgers -230, Michigan +195

Michigan (15-12, 9-7 B1G) bounced back from a two-game losing streak with a win over Michigan State in their latest appearance. The Wolverines are not currently projected to get a bid into the NCAA tournament, barring a conference championship win. The Wolverines have struggled defensively, ranking 49th overall at KenPom this season. They are 2-5 on the road.

Rutgers (17-10, 9-7 B1G) pulled off a one-point win over Wisconsin after dropping three games in a row. The Scarlet Knights are currently projected to be a 9-seed, but they’ll need to truly pull out of this skid in order to stay there and remain in the conversation for March. They rank 27th overall at KenPom and fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency, holding opponents to 59.9 points a night (9th in the nation) at a 38.8% clip (5th in the nation).

The Pick: Michigan +6

Rutgers has been hitting a tough spot lately, and while Michigan has been pretty inconsistent, this feels like a game that they will be able to keep close. If they can take advantage of Rutgers’ late-season collapse, the Wolverines should be able to cover on the road.