Picks, predictions for Memphis vs. Wichita State on Thursday, February 23

The Memphis Tigers look to get a big win and cement a spot in the tournament as they take on the Wichita State Shockers in an AAC matchup on Thursday, February 23. The game will air on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Memphis vs. Wichita State odds

Spread: Memphis -3

Over/Under: 146.5

Moneyline: Memphis -150, Wichita State +130

Memphis (20-7, 10-4 AAC) took Houston to the wire in their latest game but couldn’t pull off the upset over the top team in the country. This loss broke a three-game winning streak for the Tigers, who are projected to be a 9-seed at ESPN and are currently one of the last four byes. They rank 37th overall at KenPom and 40th in the NCAA NET rankings. They put up 79.9 points a night.

Wichita State (14-12, 7-7 AAC) has been on quite the conference streak recently. They’ve won four of their past six games, and one of those losses was a single-digit loss to No. 1 Houston. The Shockers are not currently projected to make the tournament and rank 112th at KenPom and 120th in the NCAA NET rankings. Their latest win was over Temple, and they average 70 points per game.

Memphis beat the Shockers by 10 the last time the two teams faced off.

The Pick: Wichita State +3

The Tigers are in crunch time to solidify their place in the tournament, and while Wichita State has been on a tear, I do think Memphis will win. However, Wichita State has a habit of keeping these big games a little too close for comfort. Memphis won by 10 at home, and as they travel to Wichita’s court, I think that the Shockers will be able to cover.