Picks, predictions for Washington State vs. Stanford on Thursday, February 23

The Stanford Cardinal will return home for a matchup with the Washington State Cougars on Thursday night from Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California. The game will tip off at 11:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

My college hoops bets went 6-0 Wednesday night, so let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington State vs. Stanford odds

Spread: Stanford -2

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Stanford -135, Washington State +115

Washington State (13-15, 8-9 Pac-12) will bring a three-game winning streak into Thursday night’s contest after a 68-65 home win over the Oregon Ducks on Sunday. Mouhamed Gueye led the Cougars with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Reserve center Adrame Diongue missed the last two games, and his status is unclear. Washington State rates rates 57th overall in KenPom, and it’s 53rd in adjusted defensive efficiency and 77th on the offensive end.

Stanford (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12) lost consecutive games including Saturday’s 85-75 road loss to the USC Trojans. Harrison Ingram scored a team-high 15 points with nine rebounds in the loss. The Cardinal rate 94th overall in KenPom, and they’re 56th in adjusted offensive efficiency, though the defense is 159th in that category.

The Pick: Stanford -2

Washington State has to be feeling a bit too good about itself with three straight wins, all of which came at home. The Cougars are on the road for the first time since February 4th, while the Cardinal are back home for the first time since February 11th. This is also a strong revenge spot for Stanford, which lost to Washington State by one point in Pullman last month.