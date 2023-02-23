Quarterback fantasy football rankings for XFL Week 2

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books and it is time to move ahead to Week 2 carrying much more data than we had last week. The data we have is incomplete and could lead us down the wrong path at times, but that’s what the XFL is all about. We’re kind of flying blind here, but that can be fun too!

We do know who is going to throw the ball early and often and in the Thursday night game, I like for the Sea Dragons to set the pace with their constant air-attack. You can find fault with every XFL quarterback from Week 1, so I’m not going to declare any quarterback as a must start based on ability, but instead, look at the offenses primarily.

Ben DiNucci was up and down, with a lot of down in Week 1, but he completed 35 passes on 54 attempts and has some strong receivers, including Josh Gordon to throw to. It’s not out of the question that they could go to backup Steven Montez. If they do, he becomes startable in this offense.

A.J. McCarron and the BattleHawks will likely need to throw more this week and McCarron proved he could put together good drives in the 4th quarter last week. There’s no doubt his play to end the game was the best I saw last weekend.

Brandon Silvers is set up well to succeed in the Roughnecks offense and will be a recommended start most weeks. Houston even let off the gas a little in a route last week, so we could see even more pass attempts from Silvers this week. Cole McDonald is waiting in the wings, so maybe Silvers gets benched if he has a meltdown, but that’s the way with most of these QBs.

I expect Brett Hundley to start Week 2 over Luis Perez, but that isn’t a lock until some news breaks. We haven’t seen Hundley play, so it’s hard to rank him too high, but he has plenty of potential to be one of the top QBs in the league.