Running back rankings for XFL Week 2

Welcome to the Week 2 XFL running back rankings! These are geared toward fantasy and DFS, so have PPR upside baked in. Week 1 wasn’t great for running back numbers, but it did give us a good idea of each backs’ role in the offense.

The no-doubt workload leader was Brahmas back Kalen Ballage, but his efficiency was not good and he wasn’t able to find the end zone. The Roughnecks Max Borghi was the leader in fantasy points on 16 fewer looks. That has a lot to do with the two offenses, as the Roughnecks are more pass based, which opens things up for Borghi underneath. Of course, 28 looks is great for Ballage and he still had the second most fantasy points, while you can’t expect a touchdown for Borghi each week.

Brian Hill tweaked his hamstring in Week 1, but returned to the field and looked good after his return. He actually looked like the best running back of Week 1, but ended up with only nine total looks, six carries and three targets. But, I believe he would have seen a handful of more opportunities if he hadn’t been hurt. I’ve got him as No. 1 this week due to his upside, but could see going with Ballage or Borghi as well.