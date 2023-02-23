A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniére have proven themselves to be a great team, dropping some of the most hyped releases of the past several years. They’re back with their latest collab, this time on the Air Jordan 12. The Black colorway will drop on February 24, while the White colorway will drop on March 2.

As always, James Whitner has brought an extra element of storytelling to this release. The A Ma Maniére website says the Air Jordan 12 release, which it should be noted is a women’s release, is “an homage to her fire and power.” To that end, the brand has released a video entitled “She Is The Blueprint” to augment the release.

As I noted above, the shoe is technically a women’s release, which means to keep in mind that if you’re going for it and you’re a guy to adjust your size accordingly. Luckily for the guys, these will drop in extended sizes, going all the way up to a men’s size 14/women’s 15.5. The A Ma Maniére website notes that the shoe’s “strikes of Burgundy suede evoke royalty alongside chrome details to complement your shine.” There will be two colorways released — Black on February 24 and White on March 2. Of course, for many, the Black colorway evokes the famed “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12s, which is reinforced by the image of MJ from that famed performance on the inside of the box flap. There are several other subtle differences made by A Ma Maniére to differentiate this from a standard Air Jordan 12 retro, such as A Ma Maniére branding on the tongue and on the back heel tab of one of the shoes as well as a quilted inner lining. Similar to previous A Ma Maniére releases, the materials look to be on point and high quality, so it seems highly unlikely you’ll be disappointed if you cop a pair. It should be noted there will also be an associated clothing capsule that will drop alongside the sneakers.

Past A Ma Maniére releases such as the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 2, Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 4 all remain popular on the secondary market. The Air Jordan 3 has the highest average sale price on StockX at $611, which represents a 188% price premium. The Air Jordan 4 is next at $412, followed by the Air Jordan 1 at $322 and lastly by the Air Jordan 2 at $309. The Black colorway of the Air Jordan 12 currently has an average sale price of $374 on 12 sales on StockX, while the White colorway has an average sale price of $482 on 15 sales. So no doubt, this will be a very popular release. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

