Wide receiver/tight end rankings for XFL Week 2

We take you through some of the best WR’s going into Week 2 of the XFL for DFS and fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Jahcour Pearson #3 of the Seattle Sea Dragons carries the ball before the XFL game against the DC Defenders at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 2 of the XFL! Today we’re going to take a look at which wide receivers might garner you the most fantasy points this week. A quick look at last week’s results shows us that out of the Top 5 fantasy receivers, two came from the Roughnecks and two more came from the Sea Dragons. Those results jibe with the offenses of both teams.

Sticking with the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks due to their passing game and their reliance on wide receivers is a good default when putting together a team. And with so few touchdowns going around in the XFL, we can’t expect players that scored touchdowns in Week 1 to continue doing so every week. That doesn’t mean fade players like Jeff Badet, Cody Latimer, Hakeem Butler, Andrew Jamiel, Austin Proehl, and Fred Brown, but those are players that could be popular in Week 2 that may have trouble equaling their Week 1 output.

Slot receivers are also useful in this league, especially as offensive lines start to gel together. With many teams having trouble against blitzes, slot receivers will be in the catbird seat. Blake Jackson, Jahcour Pearson, Travell Harris, Eli Rogers, Jeff Badet, Andrew Jamiel and Austin Proehl all so good workloads in Week 1 and their usage in the slot was high.

XFL Week 2 WR/TE rankings

RK Player Team
RK Player Team
1 Josh Gordon Seattle Sea Dragons
2 Jachour Pearson Seattle Sea Dragons
3 Deontay Burnett Houston Roughnecks
4 Jontre Kirklin Houston Roughnecks
5 Blake Jackson Seattle Sea Dragons
6 Travell Harris Houston Roughnecks
7 Martavis Bryant Vegas Vipers
8 Sal Canella (TE) Arlington Renegades
9 Charleston Rambo Orlando Guardians
10 Jalen Tolliver San Antonio Brahmas
11 Jeff Badet Vegas Vipers
12 Marcell Ateman St. Louis Battlehawks
13 Landen Akers San Antonio Brahmas
14 Eli Rogers Orlando Guardians
15 Geronimo Allison Vegas Vipers
16 Cody Latimer Orlando Guardians
17 Brandon Arcanado Arlington Renegades
18 Andrew Jamiel Orlando Guardians
19 Jordan Smallwood Arlington Renegades
20 Nick Holley Houston Roughnecks
21 Austin Proehl St. Louis Battlehawks
22 Kelvin McKnight Seattle Sea Dragons
23 Tyler Vaughns Arlington Renegades
24 Darrius Shepherd St. Louis Battlehawks
25 Cedric Byrd Houston Roughnecks
26 Alize Mack (TE) San Antonio Brahmas
27 Pooka Williams D.C. Defenders
28 Fred Brown San Antonio Brahmas
29 Hakeem Butler St. Louis Battlehawks
30 Josh Hammond D.C. Defenders
31 Sean Modster Arlington Renegades
32 Juwan Green Seattle Sea Dragons
33 Lucky Jackson D.C. Defenders
34 Dontez Byrd Orlando Guardians
35 Damion Willis Seattle Sea Dragons
36 Ethan Wolf (TE) D.C. Defenders

