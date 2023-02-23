Wide receiver/tight end rankings for XFL Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of the XFL! Today we’re going to take a look at which wide receivers might garner you the most fantasy points this week. A quick look at last week’s results shows us that out of the Top 5 fantasy receivers, two came from the Roughnecks and two more came from the Sea Dragons. Those results jibe with the offenses of both teams.

Sticking with the Sea Dragons and Roughnecks due to their passing game and their reliance on wide receivers is a good default when putting together a team. And with so few touchdowns going around in the XFL, we can’t expect players that scored touchdowns in Week 1 to continue doing so every week. That doesn’t mean fade players like Jeff Badet, Cody Latimer, Hakeem Butler, Andrew Jamiel, Austin Proehl, and Fred Brown, but those are players that could be popular in Week 2 that may have trouble equaling their Week 1 output.

Slot receivers are also useful in this league, especially as offensive lines start to gel together. With many teams having trouble against blitzes, slot receivers will be in the catbird seat. Blake Jackson, Jahcour Pearson, Travell Harris, Eli Rogers, Jeff Badet, Andrew Jamiel and Austin Proehl all so good workloads in Week 1 and their usage in the slot was high.