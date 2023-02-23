Defense/special teams rankings for XFL Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of the XFL season. Week 1 was loads of fun. And that fun came on the defensive side of the ball as well as offensive, as we had plenty of pic-sixes and big defensive plays. There is plenty of fantasy goodness for D/STs and that should continue into Week 2.

The Roughnecks, Defenders, and Renegades put up the biggest D/ST numbers due to turnovers. Turnovers are impossible to predict, but they are going to happen in this league. But when deciding on who to play, favorites at home are always a good spot to start.

The Roughnecks are 3-point favorites at home and with Wade Phillips at the helm, they were getting after the quarterback. This week they face Drew Plitt who had no touchdown passes and one interception. The Renegades found a way to win, but it was all the doing of two pick-sixes. I like Houston a lot this week.

Pro Football Focus has the Roughnecks and Vegas Vipers as the two best pass rushes for Week 1, with the Guardians and BattleHawks next up. One week isn’t a big enough sample size, but in this league, if you can get to the QB, you’re going to cause turnovers.