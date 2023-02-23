How the public is betting Battlehawks vs. Sea Dragons in XFL Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL will get underway on Thursday, February 23. The St. Louis Battlehawks will go on the road to take on the Seattle Sea Dragons. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 9 p.m. ET with the game airing on FX.

XFL odds, Week 2: Battlehawks vs. Sea Dragons

Spread: Sea Dragons -3 (55% of handle, 51% of bets on St. Louis to cover +3)

Seattle is coming off a 22-18 loss to the D.C. Defenders. They scored nine points in the first and third quarters, but the team’s defense failed when it counted most. St. Louis took advantage of the fourth-quarter rules in the XFL and mounted an impressive comeback against the San Antonio Brahmas. Seattle returns home, and if they can play more consistently, they should cover.

Over/Under: 36.5 (46% of handle, 74% of bets on over 36.5)

The XFL has another week of mid-30s point totals. Last week, the Sea Dragons scored 18 points and gave up 22 for a total of 40 in their game, while the Battlehawks scored 18 and gave up 15 totaling 33. They have another week of practice and game planning, and from what we saw from the defenses last week, we should see the over hit.

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -155, Battlehawks +135 (48% of handle, 56% of bets on St. Louis to win)

With the way that the Battlehawks came back from down 12 with only a minute and a half left in the game, it makes sense the public thinks they will win. Seattle has home-field advantage, and kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time to increase the chance of fan turnout. Ben DiNucci and Josh Gordon should be able to lead a more consistent offense, and if the defense steps up throughout the game and slows down QB AJ McCarron for St. Louis, the Sea Dragons should head to Week 3 1-1.