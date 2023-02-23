XFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Battlehawks vs. Sea Dragons in Week 2

The XFL is back for Week 2 of its 10-week regular season. In a rare Thursday night game, the Seattle Sea Dragons will host the St. Louis Battlehawks on Thursday, February 23. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 9 p.m. ET and will air on FX/ESPN+. Here is who you should add to your DFS Showdown lineups for Thursday night, XFL football.

XFL DFS picks: Battlehawks-Sea Dragons Showdown

Austin Proehl, WR, Battlehawks, $5,200

When you look at Proehl’s stat line, you may not think much of it. Four receptions on four targets for 49 yards and a touchdown seems like an average game, right? Well, two of his receptions won the game for the Battlehawks. Proehl caught the 4th and 15 conversion to get St. Louis the ball back and caught the game-winning touchdown. He also caught the three-point conversion ahead of the 4th down conversion, but that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

Jahcour Pearson, WR, Sea Dragons, $7,800

All eyes were on Josh Gordon for Seattle’s offense. He scored the first touchdown of the season for the team and ended with six receptions on nine targets for 74 yards. While not initially the focal point of the offense, it was his teammate Jahcour Pearson that was targeted a whopping 14 times. He finished with 12 receptions for 95 yards, and that sort of production makes him a cheaper option than Gordon, but he still has upside.

Sea Dragons D/ST, $3,400

The Seattle defensive unit let the game get the better of them in the fourth quarter in Week 1. Even so, they only allowed 177 total yards in the game. St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron started off slow, and his offense only scored three points through the first three quarters. They did take advantage of the XFL late-game rules to come back and win, but still, Seattle’s defense at home should stand strong and be a worthy play.