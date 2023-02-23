LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 23

The NBA returns to action after the All-Star break with nine games Thursday, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, with most players shedding their injuries over the extended time off. Still, we’ll break down who is returning and the relevant fantasy/betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: February 23

Aaron Gordon (ribs) - OUT

Jamal Murray (knee) - expected to play

Gordon remains out but Murray should be in. That’ll limit Reggie Jackson’s workload at the point guard spot. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. will continue to be a solid fantasy/DFS choice with Gordon sidelined.

Jaylen Brown (face) - available

Robert Williams (ankle) - available

Brown will play with a mask, like he did in the All-Star Game. Williams coming back will limit Al Horford’s workload.

Isaiah Jackson (illness) - available

Jackson is in, so he could take some minutes away from Myles Turner in the frontcourt.

Marvin Bagley (finger) - doubtful

With Bagley out, Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman will get plenty of playing time in the middle for Detroit.

Cole Anthony (wrist) - available

Anthony returns from a wrist injury and should get minutes behind Markelle Fultz.

Luke Kennard (illness) - OUT

With Kennard sidelined, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks should see more shots on the perimeter. John Konchar probably becomes the preferred bench option at the shooting guard spot for this contest.

OG Anunoby (wrist) - expected to play

Gary Trent Jr. (calf) - available

Both guys should be in for the Raptors, who are trying to make a playoff push in the final stretch of the season. Anunoby returning might push Trent Jr. to the bench.

Jeremy Sochan (quad) - questionable

Tre Jones (foot) - doubtful

If Sochan sits, that means more shots for Keldon Johnson. Johnson is already going to have a big role for this Spurs team. With Jones likely out, Malaki Branham is in line for another start.

Kyrie Irving (back) - available

Tim Hardway Jr. (hamstring) - available

Hardaway Jr. returns to become Dallas’ best rotation player, while Irving will take some opportunities away from Luka Doncic offensively.

Lauri Markkanen (knee) - available

Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT, will miss 2 games

With Sexton out, Jordan Clarkson should be in line for more playing time. Kris Dunn could also see some minutes at the point guard spot.

Andrew Wiggins (personal) - OUT

Stephen Curry (leg) - OUT, re-evaluated in one week

The Warriors gave an update on Curry’s status and he’s reportedly progressing well. Wiggins being out means Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo take on bigger roles in this rotation.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

LeBron James (foot) - probable

James’ hand injury from the All-Star Game is not an issue, but he’s now being listed with a foot injury instead of the usual ankle designation. Regardless, both stars should be in for LA.

Jerami Grant (concussion) - available

Anfernee Simons (ankle) - OUT, no timetable for return

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT, no timetable for return

Grant is in but the Blazers have two other starters down. Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are likely to fill in for Portland.

Malik Monk (ankle) - expected to play

Monk should be back in, and will take some playing time away from Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes.