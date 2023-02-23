LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving headline NBA injury report for Thursday, February 23

The NBA returns to action after the All-Star break with nine games Thursday, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, with most players shedding their injuries over the extended time off. Still, we’ll break down who is returning and the relevant fantasy/betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: February 23
Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Aaron Gordon (ribs) - OUT
Jamal Murray (knee) - expected to play
Gordon remains out but Murray should be in. That’ll limit Reggie Jackson’s workload at the point guard spot. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. will continue to be a solid fantasy/DFS choice with Gordon sidelined.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
Jaylen Brown (face) - available
Robert Williams (ankle) - available
Brown will play with a mask, like he did in the All-Star Game. Williams coming back will limit Al Horford’s workload.
Isaiah Jackson (illness) - available
Jackson is in, so he could take some minutes away from Myles Turner in the frontcourt.
Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic
Marvin Bagley (finger) - doubtful
With Bagley out, Isaiah Stewart and James Wiseman will get plenty of playing time in the middle for Detroit.
Cole Anthony (wrist) - available
Anthony returns from a wrist injury and should get minutes behind Markelle Fultz.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Luke Kennard (illness) - OUT
With Kennard sidelined, Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks should see more shots on the perimeter. John Konchar probably becomes the preferred bench option at the shooting guard spot for this contest.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors
OG Anunoby (wrist) - expected to play
Gary Trent Jr. (calf) - available
Both guys should be in for the Raptors, who are trying to make a playoff push in the final stretch of the season. Anunoby returning might push Trent Jr. to the bench.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks
Jeremy Sochan (quad) - questionable
Tre Jones (foot) - doubtful
If Sochan sits, that means more shots for Keldon Johnson. Johnson is already going to have a big role for this Spurs team. With Jones likely out, Malaki Branham is in line for another start.
Kyrie Irving (back) - available
Tim Hardway Jr. (hamstring) - available
Hardaway Jr. returns to become Dallas’ best rotation player, while Irving will take some opportunities away from Luka Doncic offensively.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen (knee) - available
Collin Sexton (hamstring) - OUT, will miss 2 games
With Sexton out, Jordan Clarkson should be in line for more playing time. Kris Dunn could also see some minutes at the point guard spot.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew Wiggins (personal) - OUT
Stephen Curry (leg) - OUT, re-evaluated in one week
The Warriors gave an update on Curry’s status and he’s reportedly progressing well. Wiggins being out means Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo take on bigger roles in this rotation.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
LeBron James (foot) - probable
James’ hand injury from the All-Star Game is not an issue, but he’s now being listed with a foot injury instead of the usual ankle designation. Regardless, both stars should be in for LA.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
Jerami Grant (concussion) - available
Anfernee Simons (ankle) - OUT, no timetable for return
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) - OUT, no timetable for return
Grant is in but the Blazers have two other starters down. Shaedon Sharpe and Drew Eubanks are likely to fill in for Portland.
Malik Monk (ankle) - expected to play
Monk should be back in, and will take some playing time away from Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes.