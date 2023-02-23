Pick on the spread for Michigan-Rutgers on February 23

Bracketologists nationwide have lost a lot of sleep trying to seed the teams in the middle of the Big Ten thus season and two teams that could use a resume-boosting win will hook up in New Jersey on Thursday with the Michigan Wolverines facing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Michigan Wolverines vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (-6, 13 3.5)

The Rutgers defense has been significantly better at home than on the road this season, ranking fourth in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis overall, but allowing 22.8 points per 100 possessions fewer at home this season.

The defense of Rutgers has been negatively impacted by the loss of forward Mawot Mag for the remainder of the season though, with the team allowing over 17.5 points more per 100 possessions without him on the floor the past four games.

In this four game stretch for Rutgers, the offense has also suffered, scoring 60 points or fewer in three of their four games without Mag, who was averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds on 24.7 minutes per game.

On top of adjusting to playing without Mag, the Rutgers offense is a hard matchup with how disciplined the team is in not giving away possessions.

No other team in the country has a pair of teammates both averaging at least 2.2 steals per game like Rutgers has in Cam Spencer and Caleb McConnell as the defense is 17th in the country in turnovers forced per possession at home this season.

The Michigan offense is fourth in the country in possessions that end in a turnover in road and neutral court games and enter Thursday’s affair having played some of their best defense of the season.

With Michigan having allowed 72 points or fewer in all six games they have played in December and Rutgers struggling since the loss of Mag, Rutgers belongs on upset alert on Thursday against a Michigan team in need of a big win for their resume.

The Play: Michigan +6

