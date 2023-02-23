 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 introduces race weekend format, calendar for its new F1 Academy all-women series

By Brittany Jarret

FIA flags are seen during Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Late last year, Formula 1 announced a new all-female driver series coming in 2023 and that time is finally near. F1 Academy has released its 2023 calendar of events and race weekend format.

The series will consist of seven events and 21 races in total. The season finale will be a support event for the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin at the Circuit of The Americas in October.

The goal behind F1 Academy is to advance women’s racing skills and help them succeed in further competitive levels by utilizing as many F1 tracks as possible. There will be a total of 15 drivers this season and six slots have already been filled by Alpine junior Abbi Pulling, Sauber Academy’s Lena Buhler, and Jessica Edgar, Bianca Bustamante, Nerea Marti and Carrie Schreiner. Nine more drivers will be announced ahead of the first round of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on April 11 and 12.

The weekend format will be three races per event. Each round will consist of two 40-minute free practice sessions and afterward, there will be two 15-minute qualifying sessions. You can read the full announcement on F1 Academy here for more information.

