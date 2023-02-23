Breaking down updated XFL title odds heading into Week 2

Week 2 of the XFL season kicks off tonight when the Seattle Sea Dragons host the St. Louis BattleHawks on FX and ESPN2 tonight. The Sea Dragons are 3.5 point favorites at home, but after last week’s loss to the Defenders, they dropped from +450 to +650 to win the XFL Championship. The BattleHawks also lost, but only fell from +400 to +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 1 was eye-opening, but mostly showed us that these teams are still finding their way and that maybe the best and worst teams faced off when the Houston Roughnecks beat the Orlando Guardians handily, while the rest of the games were close.

The Roughnecks saw the biggest leap with their decisive win, but are still tied with the BattleHawks as the favorites to win the title. There are a lot of moving parts on these teams and how they come together over the next few weeks will likely tell the story of who should truly be the favorites. As it is now, it still feels completely open for any team to get it together and make a run in this short season.

The Roughnecks could just keep improving and run away with this thing, but we did see Brandon Silvers struggle despite the lead and their pass rush, which was great, could run into trouble once teams get their offensive lines gelling. That may give us an opportunity to bet on some of the longer shots here.

The Vegas Vipers lost due to two pick-sixes, which is fairly unlucky when you consider all the turnovers that occurred in the XFL in Week 1. Overall, they played a good game and could get a boost from Brett Hundley when he takes over for Luis Perez. I like their chances to get on a roll at +600.