Opening odds for 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba

After its inaugural eight-tournament season last year, LIV Golf is back for a second season that includes 14 tournaments and deeper rosters, with this year’s schedule opening this weekend at Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. It’s a par-71, 7,034-yard course.

After winning the LIV title last year, Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC shuffled its roster, as Peter Uihlein joins Johnson, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed on the team after previous member Taylor Gooch left for Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC.

There’s a $20 million prize pool for the individual portion of the tournament, with a $5 million purse for team competition.

DraftKings Sportsbook is predicting Johnson’s reign continues, as he opens as a +800 co-favorite with Joaquin Niemann. Last year, Johnson finished in the top-eight of six of the seven tournaments he played in, while Niemann finished in the top-five in three tournaments. Both golfers were at the top of their game last season, and should do well at Mayakoba.

Cameron Smith currently sits at +1000, while Abraham Archer is at +1100. New face Thomas Pieters rounds out the top-five at +1600.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, Feb. 24 from the Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.