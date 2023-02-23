 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba

The field is set for the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

By DKNation Staff
Cameron Smith waves after putting out on the 18th green during the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After its inaugural eight-tournament season last year, LIV Golf is back for a second season that includes 14 tournaments and deeper rosters, with this year’s schedule opening this weekend at Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. It’s a par-71, 7,034-yard course.

After winning the LIV title last year, Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC shuffled its roster, as Peter Uihlein joins Johnson, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed on the team after previous member Taylor Gooch left for Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC.

There’s a $20 million prize pool for the individual portion of the tournament, with a $5 million purse for team competition.

DraftKings Sportsbook is predicting Johnson’s reign continues, as he opens as a +800 co-favorite with Joaquin Niemann. Last year, Johnson finished in the top-eight of six of the seven tournaments he played in, while Niemann finished in the top-five in three tournaments. Both golfers were at the top of their game last season, and should do well at Mayakoba.

Cameron Smith currently sits at +1000, while Abraham Archer is at +1100. New face Thomas Pieters rounds out the top-five at +1600.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, Feb. 24 from the Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Joaquin Niemann +800 +160 -140
Dustin Johnson +800 +160 -140
Cameron Smith +1000 +200 -110
Abraham Ancer +1100 +225 -105
Thomas Pieters +1600 +275 +125
Sergio Garcia +1600 +275 +125
Paul Casey +1600 +275 +125
Talor Gooch +1800 +300 +140
Patrick Reed +1800 +300 +140
Mito Pereira +2000 +275 +125
Matthew Wolff +2000 +330 +150
Brooks Koepka +2200 +400 +175
Anirban Lahiri +2800 +450 +190
Louis Oosthuizen +3500 +550 +210
Harold Varner +3500 +550 +210
Dean Burmester +3500 +550 +210
Carlos Ortiz +3500 +550 +210
Branden Grace +3500 +550 +210
Sebastian Munoz +4000 +1000 +350
Jason Kokrak +4000 +800 +275
Bryson DeChambeau +4000 +650 +240
Brendan Steele +4000 +700 +250
Marc Leishman +4500 +700 +250
Charles Howell +4500 +800 +275
Peter Uihlein +5000 +800 +275
Henrik Stenson +5000 +800 +275
Bernd Wiesberger ÷5000 +800 +275
Richard Bland +6000 +900 +330
lan Poulter +6500 +1000 +350
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +6500 +1000 +350
Danny Lee +6500 +1100 +350
Bubba Watson +6500 +900 +330
Kevin Na +7000 +1100 +350
Charl Schwartzel +7000 +1100 +350
Lee Westwood +8000 +1200 +400
Matt Jones +9000 +1200 +450
Sam Horsfield +10000 +1400 +500
Graeme McDowell +10000 +1600 +500
Cameron Tringale +10000 +1600 +500
Laurie Canter +13000 +1600 +500
Scott Vincent +15000 +2000 +600
Pat Perez +18000 +1600 +500
Sihwan Kim +20000 +2500 +700
Phil Mickelson +20000 +2000 +700
James Piot +20000 +2500 +700
David Puig +25000 +3000 +1000
Chase Koepka +25000 +3000 +1000
Jediah Morgan +80000 +4000 +1400

