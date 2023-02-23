San Antonio Brahmas WR Landen Akers placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 2

The San Antonio Brahmas and former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Landen Akers has been placed on injured reserve, per XFL News Hub. This is a blow to the Brahmas’ offense, which didn’t have a lot of success in Week 1, but Akers was able to get open for quick hitters and Jack Coan was harassed early and often by the defense.

Akers caught all seven of his targets in Week 1, but had an awful five yards per reception. But, he was just an extension of the run game and those five yards helped when you put the offense as a whole in perspective. Losing his ability to get open when everyone knows they have to throw short will hurt.

Fred Brown could see an increase in snaps with Akers out and a good showing in Week 1 on limited snaps. This isn’t an offense we can feel great about in the passing game, but This should bump Brown, Jalen Tolliver, and tight end Alize Mack.

The Brahmas are signing WR Dan Williams to the squad to replace Akers’, per XFL Center. He was second in receiving yards in the XFL 2020 Covid-shortened season, so could work his way up the depth chart, but he likely will be eased in.