Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV Golf is back this weekend, and thanks to the tournament’s unique shotgun start, every golfer on the tour will be starting at the same time. This week’s event at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The tournament will be available on the CW and the CW’s streaming platforms, with the CW signed an exclusive broadcasting deal with LIV in the offseason. Friday’s action will be available on the CW App, while Saturday and Sunday’s action will be on the CW Network along with being on the app.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2023 LIV Golf from El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico on Friday.