Full list of starting holes + tee times for Round 1 of LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV Golf events are all shotgun starts, with all 48 players beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday in Mayakoba, Mexico. Here’s the group and hole from where each player will start the round.

By DKNation Staff
Dustin Johnson, center, and Cameron Smith right, walk the 18th hole during LIV Golf Team Championship, on October 30, 2022 at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, FL. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LIV Golf is back this weekend, and thanks to the tournament’s unique shotgun start, every golfer on the tour will be starting at the same time. This week’s event at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET on Friday.

All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The tournament will be available on the CW and the CW’s streaming platforms, with the CW signed an exclusive broadcasting deal with LIV in the offseason. Friday’s action will be available on the CW App, while Saturday and Sunday’s action will be on the CW Network along with being on the app.

Below is a full list of starting holes for Round 1 of the 2023 LIV Golf from El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico on Friday.

2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba Round 1 Friday starting holes

Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
Hole Player 1 Player 2 Player 3
1 Dustin Johnson Cameron Smith Abraham Ancer
2 Bubba Watson Phil Mickelson Brooks Koepka
3 Carlos Ortiz Joaquin Niemann Louis Oosthuizen
5 Lee Westwood Patrick Reed Thomas Pieters
6 Paul Casey Graeme McDowell Marc Leishman
7 Pat Perez Bernd Wiesberger Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
9 Richard Bland Sihwan Kim James Piot
10 Chase Koepka Dean Burmester Scott Vincent
11 Danny Lee David Puig Jediah Morgan
12 Jason Kokrak Laurie Canter Matt Jones
13 Anirban Lahiri Sam Horsfield Cameron Tringale
14 Peter Uhlein Talor Gooch Charles Howell III
15 Mito Pereira Matthew Wolff lan Poulter
16 Kevin Na Harold Varner III Branden Grace
17 Sebastian Munoz Charl Schwartzel Brenden Steele
18 Bryson DeChambeau Sergio Garcia Henrik Stenson

