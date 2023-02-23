Weather forecast for 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba

LIV golf’s second season officially kicks off this weekend with its season-opening event at El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course in Mayakoba, Mexico.

Outside of a chance of rain early on Friday morning, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is clear and warm, which should lead to plenty of long drives unimpeded by the weather across the par-71, 7,034-yard course.

The Mayan Riviera in the Mexican State of Quintana Roo should have some ideal conditions for the players, which means the shorts will be out as on the LIV Tour players can wear shorts while competing.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba starting Friday, Feb. 24 and ending Sunday, Feb. 26.

Friday, Feb. 24

Hi 81°, Low 74°: partly cloudy, 10% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds

Saturday, Feb. 25

Hi 83°, Low 74°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain, 10 MPH winds

Sunday, Feb. 26

Hi 84°, Low 73°: Sunny, 0% chance of rain, 9 MPH winds