Is Mac McClung playing for the 76ers on Thursday vs. the Grizzlies?

Will the Slam Dunk champion play with his main club Thursday?

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA All-Star - NBA G League Next Up Game
Mac McClung of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the NBA G League Next Up Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
2023 Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung captured the NBA world’s attention over All-Star weekend with some thrilling throwdowns, and now there are questions about whether he’ll play in a NBA game as the season moves into the last leg. The guard has a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, so is there a chance he could play Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Mac McClung news updates

Unfortunately, McClung has already been ruled out for this contest as he’s with the G League club. The guard would have to be called up to play for the Sixers and even with the extended time from the All-Star break to get himself integrated into the team, Philadelphia is not calling him up just yet.

McClung has sparked ticket sales for the 76ers after his All-Star weekend performance and the team would be wise to get him in the building at some point before the season ends. It won’t happen Thursday.

