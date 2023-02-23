Is Mac McClung playing for the 76ers on Thursday vs. the Grizzlies?

2023 Slam Dunk champion Mac McClung captured the NBA world’s attention over All-Star weekend with some thrilling throwdowns, and now there are questions about whether he’ll play in a NBA game as the season moves into the last leg. The guard has a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, so is there a chance he could play Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Mac McClung news updates

Unfortunately, McClung has already been ruled out for this contest as he’s with the G League club. The guard would have to be called up to play for the Sixers and even with the extended time from the All-Star break to get himself integrated into the team, Philadelphia is not calling him up just yet.

McClung has sparked ticket sales for the 76ers after his All-Star weekend performance and the team would be wise to get him in the building at some point before the season ends. It won’t happen Thursday.