Report: Broncos hiring Davis Webb to be QB coach

The Denver Broncos are hiring former quarterback Davis Webb to be the team’s new QB coach, per Adam Schefter. Webb spent last season backing up Daniel Jones for the New York Giants and is six years younger than his new quarterback Russell Wilson.

The Broncos focused this offseason on putting together a proven staff of winners to bring another Lombardi Trophy back to Denver. It led to the hiring of head coach Sean Payton to enter into a new era for the franchise. Then, they decide to hire Webb as their quarterbacks coach, and something isn’t lining up. He has been in the NFL since 2017, when he was a third-round draft pick for the Giants. Webb only spent his rookie season with the franchise before signing with the New York Jets following his release. He found some stability with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 and was with the team through 2021. Finally, Webb wound up back with the Giants in 2022.

Webb played in a total of two games during his six-year career. He is 23 of 40 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown with eight carries for 38 yards and another score. His career marks are about an average performance in one game for a quarterback these days. The Broncos executives took a look at this career performance and said, “yep, that is who should be in charge of trying to turn around our veteran quarterback’s down year.”

Denver finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record in last place of the AFC West. Wilson played in 15 games and threw for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He ran the ball 55 times for 277 yards and three additional touchdowns. Yes, the Broncos will have an offensive coordinator and Payton to help Wilson, but Webb seems just like a head-scratching move as the team looks to bounce back in a tough division.